Maryville Sheriff honors man who saved motorcyclist's life

The sheriff awarded Jeff Hill for saving another man's life after a motorcycle crash.

Maryville Sheriff James Lee Berrong is proud to announce that a citizen who assisted with saving the life of a man involved in a motorcycle crash was awarded the Sheriff's Office Citizen Service Award.

Jeff Hill was traveling on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Gamble Lane in October when he witnessed a motorcyclist go off the roadway and into a wooded area.

Authorities said Hill turned around and walked some distance to locate the driver Jaren Hall.

Hall was so far off the roadway it was not visible from the roadway.

When Hill found Hall, he saw he was in critical condition and called 911.

"Without Mr. Hall's assistance, the chances of Mr. Hall's survivability would have been very low. Mr. Hall was flown by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center and treated for severe head injuries and placed on a ventilator. Mr. Hall is now recovering at home, and was in attendance today with his wife Cara, young son Raylen, and his parents and siblings," The Maryville Sheriff's Office said in a release.