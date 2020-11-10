x
Rural Metro working house fire in Mascot

MASCOT, Tenn. — Rural Metro says no one was injured after an early morning house fire in Mascot.

Crews were called in around 9:13 a.m. to a fire at 1710 Saylors Ford Road. They found a single wide trailer on fire with flames coming from the end. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly. The trailer had no occupants and no electricity hooked up. 

According to a release, Rural Metro says a generator under the trailer caught fire igniting the trailer. 

A family living in a nearby trailer were not affected.

The fire is under investigation. 

