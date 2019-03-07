WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging facility in Woodford County went up in flames late Tuesday, Lexington NBC affiliate LEX 18 reports.

The fire prompted a massive response from area emergency and fire crews that continues into this morning.

Officials told LEX 18 the call reporting the blaze along McCracken Pike near Versailles came at about 11:30 p.m.

Authorities told LEX 18 that one of the rickhouses, an area where barrels of bourbon are stored as they age, was what initially caught fire. That fire eventually spread to another nearby structure.

Crews at one point had the fire in the first barrel house put out, but it reignited, showing the difficulty of fighting a blaze fueled by both wood and alcohol. LEX 18 said.

Check back with LEX18.com for more information on this developing story.