When asked whether it's more nerve-wracking to step into the WWE ring or get dunked into a tank of water in front of Chuy's, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is clear.

"I'm used to the wrestling ring," he said. "I've never been in a dunk tank. This actually makes me more nervous."

Mayor Jacobs partnered with Chuy's and WIVK's Tony and Kris to spread the word about his reading initiative and raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for the "Sinko de Mayor" event.

Folks donated $10 to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and got a chance to dunk the mayor.

For his part, Mayor Jacobs came prepared to get sunk, wearing a shirt that said 'U can't sink this mayor!' and protective scuba gear.

"I've taken the proper precautions, I have my snorkel, I have my goggles," Mayor Jacobs said. I have a friend. I think I'll be okay."

People also had the chance to get a Knox County library card and get some Chips & Salsa at Chuys a few days before Cinco de Mayo.