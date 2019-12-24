Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon celebrated in Market Square with the knoxville Jewish community.

The Chabad of Knoxville was also on hand to host "Chanakuh in the City: Light up the Night."

The event included ice skating to Chanakuh music.... and the lighting of a 12-foot menorah.

That lighting was part of the symbolism for the holiday.

And the night wouldn't be complete without some festive food.

"You know, it's one of the eight days of Hanukkah, but the message is something that we try to bring to the Jewish community and the community at large, which is a very powerful message of light over darkness," Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm said.

People in Market Square got to enjoy free latkes and donuts.