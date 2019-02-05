KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is getting a bit brighter. Visit Knoxville and Mayor Madeline Rogero unveiled the city's newest mural Thursday.

The bees and blooms are beautifying the side of Dream Bikes on Central Street. 

At the unveiling, Mayor Rogero said art is a valuable investment in Knoxville's future.

"Both for the people who live here and for the people who visit, it says something about our investment in a community. It shows that we value art, it shows that we are continually trying to increase the value of life," Rogero said.

In March, the city approved $151,000 for a mural to go to the side of the Market Square Parking Garage in downtown Knoxville.

New Central Street mural
wbir
New Central Street mural
wbir
Uploaded Image

RELATED: Knoxville City Council approves $151,000 downtown mural

Photos: Murals of Knoxville
01 / 29
Postcard from Knox
02 / 29
Central St Alley
03 / 29
Big Rock Candy Mountain Mural
04 / 29
Blue Tree
05 / 29
Brick By Brick
06 / 29
British Officer
07 / 29
Historic Knox Train Scene
08 / 29
Greetings Knoxville
09 / 29
World's Fair Tribute
10 / 29
Knox History
11 / 29
Jig & Reel
12 / 29
Millers Building Mural
13 / 29
Sherlock Holmes
14 / 29
Strong Alley Blue Flower
15 / 29
Strong Alley Shark
16 / 29
Strong Alley Trees and Flowers
17 / 29
Strong Alley
18 / 29
Taz and Bugs
19 / 29
Telephone Booth
20 / 29
Wine and Cheese
21 / 29
Weaving Rainbow Mountain
22 / 29
Knox Music History 4_Fourth of four murals that make up the Knoxville music murals.
23 / 29
Knox Music History The second of four paintings on the Bank Building in market square. These 4 paintings were painted in 2007 by a collabtoration between highschool students and Kathy Wilder Brown.
24 / 29
Third of four paintings that make up the Knoxville Music Murals in Downtown Knoxville near Market Square.
25 / 29
Knox Music History ALL_The murals are located on 505 S. Gay Street. The murals are located near the park behind the building.
26 / 29
Knox Music History_3First of four paintings on the Tennessee Bank in Downtown Knoxville. The paintings are a tibute to the history of segregation in Tennessee.
27 / 29
Volunteer Landing- Tennessee River WildlifeThe mural was painted by Eduarto Mandieta and commissioned by the City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee. It overlooks the Tennessee River near Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center.
28 / 29
Refurbished Coca-Cola
29 / 29
Strong Alley Hands

RELATED: Downtown Dolly! Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area

RELATED: Scratching the surface: A growing mural scene brings color all across Knoxville

RELATED: Norris Dam's hidden historic mural restored

RELATED: Now open! Interactive mural has transformed Old City staircase