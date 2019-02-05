KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is getting a bit brighter. Visit Knoxville and Mayor Madeline Rogero unveiled the city's newest mural Thursday.

The bees and blooms are beautifying the side of Dream Bikes on Central Street.

At the unveiling, Mayor Rogero said art is a valuable investment in Knoxville's future.

"Both for the people who live here and for the people who visit, it says something about our investment in a community. It shows that we value art, it shows that we are continually trying to increase the value of life," Rogero said.

In March, the city approved $151,000 for a mural to go to the side of the Market Square Parking Garage in downtown Knoxville.

wbir

wbir

RELATED: Knoxville City Council approves $151,000 downtown mural

Photos: Murals of Knoxville Postcard from Knox Central St Alley Big Rock Candy Mountain Mural Blue Tree Brick By Brick British Officer Historic Knox Train Scene Greetings Knoxville World's Fair Tribute Knox History Jig & Reel Millers Building Mural Sherlock Holmes Strong Alley Blue Flower Strong Alley Shark Strong Alley Trees and Flowers Strong Alley Taz and Bugs Telephone Booth Wine and Cheese Weaving Rainbow Mountain Knox Music History 4_Fourth of four murals that make up the Knoxville music murals. Knox Music History The second of four paintings on the Bank Building in market square. These 4 paintings were painted in 2007 by a collabtoration between highschool students and Kathy Wilder Brown. Third of four paintings that make up the Knoxville Music Murals in Downtown Knoxville near Market Square. Knox Music History ALL_The murals are located on 505 S. Gay Street. The murals are located near the park behind the building. Knox Music History_3First of four paintings on the Tennessee Bank in Downtown Knoxville. The paintings are a tibute to the history of segregation in Tennessee. Volunteer Landing- Tennessee River WildlifeThe mural was painted by Eduarto Mandieta and commissioned by the City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee. It overlooks the Tennessee River near Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center. Refurbished Coca-Cola Strong Alley Hands

RELATED: Downtown Dolly! Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area

RELATED: Scratching the surface: A growing mural scene brings color all across Knoxville

RELATED: Norris Dam's hidden historic mural restored

RELATED: Now open! Interactive mural has transformed Old City staircase