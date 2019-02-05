KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is getting a bit brighter. Visit Knoxville and Mayor Madeline Rogero unveiled the city's newest mural Thursday.
The bees and blooms are beautifying the side of Dream Bikes on Central Street.
At the unveiling, Mayor Rogero said art is a valuable investment in Knoxville's future.
"Both for the people who live here and for the people who visit, it says something about our investment in a community. It shows that we value art, it shows that we are continually trying to increase the value of life," Rogero said.
In March, the city approved $151,000 for a mural to go to the side of the Market Square Parking Garage in downtown Knoxville.
RELATED: Knoxville City Council approves $151,000 downtown mural
RELATED: Downtown Dolly! Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area
RELATED: Scratching the surface: A growing mural scene brings color all across Knoxville
RELATED: Norris Dam's hidden historic mural restored
RELATED: Now open! Interactive mural has transformed Old City staircase