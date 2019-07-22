MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A McCreary County deputy who was shot during a welfare check last week made his way home Sunday.

KSP said Deputy Sheriff Tyler Watkins, 28, was shot while responding to a home for a welfare check outside Whitley City with a McCreary County constable last week.

RELATED: KSP identifies 28-year-old McCreary Co. deputy who was shot, flown to UT Medical Center

The Huntsville Fire Department welcomed Watkins home Sunday afternoon.

City of Huntsville Fire Department Welcome home Tyler, from the members of the Huntsville Fire Department. #7405strong

Watkins was flown to UT Medical Center last Tuesday after the shooting, a news release from Kentucky State Police said. He had to undergo two surgeries and was reported to be in stable condition after being listed as critical.

He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.