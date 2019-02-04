FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The McFee Park splash pad is set to open at the end of the month.

Starting Saturday, April 27 visitors can come by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a possible closure from 2-3 p.m. daily for maintenance.

"Because the splash pad is a complex mechanical system, it sometimes requires maintenance. Please check the Town's social media sites (Facebook and Instagram) for splash pad status before planning your trip," the town of Farragut said in a release. "Pavilion rental at McFee Park does not include rental of the splash pad, which is a public facility that is open to everyone."

Parking near the pavilions and splash pad is limited, but Farragut said the lower lot near the park entrance offers ample parking.

For safety reasons, please park only in designated spaces.