KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson Airport celebrated 2.22 million passengers that traveled through its airport on Friday.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority announced this week that the airport set a new passenger record in 2018 by serving 2,221,137 passengers. The record is an increase of 11.7 percent from last year.

McGhee Tyson Airport’s airlines, led by FedEx and UPS, also transported a record 82.9 million pounds of air cargo and mail in 2018.

The airport authority chose Feb. 22 or 2-22 to mark the day of celebration in honor of the 2.22 million passengers that traveled through McGhee Tyson Airport.

"This growth can be attributed to more nonstop destinations now available at TYS as well as increased flight frequency," a McGhee Tyson release said.

"However, with this growth comes longer wait times and lines at the TSA Security Checkpoint."

The airport recommends that travelers now arrive at least two hours prior to their flight time.