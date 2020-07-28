MEDIC Regional Blood Center to start screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Beginning on August 3, the center will begin screening as a way to recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting next week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville will begin screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

Eligible donors will be tested and will need to sign a separate consent for during registration.

Donors must donate to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and if there is no successful donation then there is no test.

The center said choosing not to be tested will be asked to return in September when the testing window is closed.

MEDIC said this is not a COVID-19 diagnostic test, and that donors should only visit if they are healthy and well.

All donations from August 3rd – 31st will be by appointment-only. This allows MEDIC staff to control donor flow and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.