KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thomas Hughes is one of the most talented teenagers you’ll find.

Hughes plays running back and runs track for Cherokee High School in Rogersville, but it’s his other identity where he’s made a name for himself in East Tennessee.

Also known as ‘Gyro,’ the 16-year-old is the top-ranked Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in both Knoxville and the Tri-Cities. He’s currently ranked fourth in Tennessee.

Super Smash Bros. is Nintendo’s flagship fighting game.

Hughes’s obsession started when he got a copy of Smash for the Wii U in 2014. Within a few years, he had progressed to competitive play.

“This will be my third year playing competitively,” Hughes said. “I started in December 2016.”

His tireless work ethic is what pushed him to the top.

“I played a lot,” Hughes said. “A lot. Whenever the game ended for Smash 4, I had over 4000 hours in it.”

Hughes’s main character in Smash is Mario. He said that Mario’s explosive combo game is what draws him to the character.

“You hit one move and they just combo into all these other moves,” he said. “It’s crazy, I really like that.”

That fits his playstyle ­— he goes on the offensive whenever he can.

“I think I’m just a lot more aggressive than all the other Marios,” he said.

There are Smash tournaments in Knoxville every week.

Despite living ninety minutes away in Rogersville, Hughes and his mom make the trip so that he can play. He also attends most events in the Tri-Cities area and has traveled to Chattanooga and North Carolina for tournaments.

This Sunday’s tournament in Knoxville ended the way so many have in the last few years — with ‘Gyro’ taking home the prize money.