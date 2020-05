The arraignment will be lives-streamed to a Tennessee government YouTube page around 8:55 a.m.

TENNESSEE, USA — Megan Boswell will be arraigned Thursday, May 28, 2020 before Second Judicial District (Sullivan County) Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin.

This will be a video arraignment.

The defendant, attorneys, and others will not appear in the courtroom. The arraignment will be live-streamed to the TNCourts.gov YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

The live-stream will begin around 8:55 a.m. EDT and the arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.