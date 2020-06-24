Members of Maryville Rebels community hope for mascot change as petition circulates online

"We, as students, alumni, teachers, and community members, feel a change of mascot away from the Rebels is long overdue."

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A petition to school officials requesting a permanent change to the Maryville Rebels mascot is making rounds online.

Addressed to MHS School Board Chairman Nick Black and Maryville Director of Schools Mike Winstead, the petition takes direct aim at the Rebels connection with the Confederacy.

Organizers said the implementation of such a mascot at a public institution of higher learning does not accurately reflect the school's goals.

"We, as students, alumni, teachers, and community members, feel a change of mascot away from the Rebels is long overdue," the petition reads. "The Rebel mascot stems from a history of slavery and Civil War and does an injustice to the strong Union ties of Maryville, Tennessee."

The connection between the Rebels and the Confederacy has long created space for a harmful learning environment, alumni said.

"There can be no denying this connection with the Confederacy, as the Confederate flag makes frequent appearances at school events and not so long ago, a Confederate soldier was printed on official school uniforms, and so it must go," the petition read.

The petition was launched on Friday. As of Wednesday, the it had 1,625 signatures collected. The organizer's overall goal is 3,200 signatures.

READ THE PETITION IN FULL:

We, as students, alumni, teachers, and community members, feel a change of mascot away from the Rebels is long overdue. As a public institution with a mission to “prepare students for a lifetime of learning and responsible citizenship,” and “prepare students for an ever-changing world,” we feel that the current mascot does not reflect these goals.