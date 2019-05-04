WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S Representative Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) requested the Department of Justice investigate the fire that destroyed the main office building of the historic Highlander Center last Friday, a news release from Cohen's office said.

The request comes after a white power symbol was found spray painted onto a parking lot of the property following the fire. The center, located in New Market, is known around the world for its social justice work and has a strong history of supporting the Civil Rights Movement. It has hosted icons like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The symbol had also been used by the mass murderer who killed 50 worshippers in New Zealand mosques last month, the news release noted.

Cohen tweeted about the request on Friday.

"In the wake of white nationalist attacks in Christchurch, Charleston, Charlottesville, & Pittsburgh, the display of this symbol in #TN is deeply concerning. I’m glad @HouseJudiciary will be holding a hearing on white nationalism & #HateCrimes next week," he said in a tweet.

Cohen wants to DOJ to look into possible violations of federal law, as well as increase the DOJ's efforts "to combat the recent rise in hate crimes and white nationalism across the country.”

In the letter to United States Attorney General Williams Barr, Cohen wrote:

"In the wake of Christchurch, as well as domestic incidents in places like Charleston, Charlottesville and Pittsburgh, the display of this symbol in Tennessee is truly chilling."

