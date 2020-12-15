Men face murder charges after body found in Roane Co. river

Court documents show 33-year-old Samuel Cook and 21-year-old Casey Ridenour are charged in the killing of Aaron Brown.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are facing murder charges after a body was found in a river in Roane County.

Court documents show 33-year-old Samuel Cook and 21-year-old Casey Ridenour are charged in the killing of Aaron Brown.

Documents say Ridenour strangled Brown to death with a seatbelt over a drug debt.

Court records show Cook was in the car during the strangling and did nothing to stop it.

Documents say Ridenour and Cook then dumped the body in Emory River.