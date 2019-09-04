KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've ever wanted to watch videos of cats for 80 minutes straight, meow's your chance. 

Central Cinema presents this year’s CAT VIDEO FEST, a touring compilation of the cutest kitty clips from around the web, which starts April 9 at 6 p.m.

There are also showings on April 10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from these screenings will go to Knoxville’s Young Williams Animal Center.

"CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area."

Buy tickets here.
Cat Video Fest 2019 at Central Cinema
Film event in Knoxville, TN by Central Cinema on Tuesday, April 9 2019
Facebook
Your Photos: National Cat Day
01 / 32
Courtesy Allison Miles MacNaughton
02 / 32
Courtesy Athena Roberts Dalton
03 / 32
Courtesy Brittany Nikole Slaughter Gullett
04 / 32
Courtesy April Hampton Brown
05 / 32
Courtesy Keck Amanda
06 / 32
Courtesy Kim Hartmans
07 / 32
Courtesy Crystal Barnes
08 / 32
Courtesy Matt Holland
09 / 32
Courtesy Daphne Seal Leckie
10 / 32
Courtesy JamesKerrie Newton
11 / 32
Courtesy Ara Hamby Langford
12 / 32
Courtesy Valerie Hyder
13 / 32
Courtesy Nikki Bargerstock
14 / 32
Courtesy Eric N Tanya Hickman
15 / 32
Courtesy Chasity Norman Cagley
16 / 32
Courtesy Christy Priest
17 / 32
Courtesy LeAnne DeLozier
18 / 32
Courtesy Stacy Hopkins Cummings
19 / 32
Courtesy Emily Evans
20 / 32
Courtesy Danielle Curtis
21 / 32
Courtesy Sarah Renee Boone
22 / 32
Courtesy John Long
23 / 32
Heather Davidson
24 / 32
Courtesy Lisa Garrett Bryant
25 / 32
Courtesy Rachel Watts
26 / 32
Courtesy Emily Lane
27 / 32
Courtesy Brian T Harris
28 / 32
Courtesy Denise Long
29 / 32
Courtesy Sherry Lockwood Petrowski
30 / 32
Courtesy Stephanie Dunbar Dorsey
31 / 32
Courtesy Samantha Cooper
32 / 32
Courtesy Leah Balch