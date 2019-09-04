KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've ever wanted to watch videos of cats for 80 minutes straight, meow's your chance.

Central Cinema presents this year’s CAT VIDEO FEST, a touring compilation of the cutest kitty clips from around the web, which starts April 9 at 6 p.m.

There are also showings on April 10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from these screenings will go to Knoxville’s Young Williams Animal Center.

"CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area."

