Metro Police release body footage before, after explosion

Officer Michael Sipos was one of the six Metro Police officers called to Second Avenue N before a RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building early Friday morn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have released body camera footage from one of the officers at the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Officer Michael Sipos was one of the six Metro Police officers called to Second Avenue N before a RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building early Friday morning.

Metro Police released the following footage:

YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Metro Police told News 4, a WBIR sister station in Nashville on Monday night this footage released was the only body cam being used Christmas morning.