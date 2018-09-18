Knoxville — Michael Ketterer, an East Tennessee singer, will perform on the America's Got Talent finale on Tuesday, September 18. He moved from round to round of the show impressing the judges on the way, even moving Simon Cowell enough in the semifinals to say Ketterer was "an extraordinary human being."

And then, Cowell decided to send a special shout-out.

"I'm going to send a shout-out to somebody right now, and that person is Garth Brooks. Garth, if you're watching the show, please write Michael a song for the final... if he makes it into the final," Cowell said.

Well, Ketterer made it to the finals... and Brooks, a country star, heard Cowell's plea.

Brooks posted a Facebook Live on Monday night while video chatting with Ketterer in the background.

Ketterer tells him he's so excited to talk with Brooks, and Brooks responds by telling him, "Everybody loves YOU."

Fans were commenting too, saying that they love that Brooks reached out

"I'd love to say that it was my idea," Brooks said laughing, "but it wasn't."

In the video, Brooks surprises Ketterer by telling him he wants him to come perform with him for a sold-out show at Notre Dame, as well as talk with him about the song Brooks wrote for Tuesday's finale, telling Ketterer how excited he was about it.

Ketterer said he was about to fall out of his chair when Brooks told him the news.

The Notre Dame show will be on October 20, and Brooks is pretty excited about it.

HOLY COW @NotreDame! I can’t believe how you all showed up for this!!! With YOU there, October 20th is going to be an AWESOME night for all of us!!!! See you in South Bend!!! love, g #GARTHatND — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 14, 2018

