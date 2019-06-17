KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury found a Michigan man guilty of shooting and killing another man at an East Knox County hotel back in May 2017.

The trial began Monday, and four days later -- court records show a guilty verdict was returned for 31-year-old Alonzo Hoskins on a felony first degree murder charge in the shooting death of 57-year-old Jack McFall of Knoxville.

McFall was discovered with multiple bullet wounds in his blue Chrysler minivan in the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn & Suites near Strawberry Plains Pike, according to investigators.

Video footage showed Hoskins enter McFall's van on the passenger's side and also showed him exiting the van and firing a gun into the vehicle, court records state. The keys to McFall's van were missing.

Investigators believe there is another suspect in the case who has not been identified. He was seen reaching into the vehicle before he left with unknown items in his hand, the report said.

Hoskins' fingerprints were reportedly located in the area of McFall's van.

Hoskins will face sentencing in July and is being held in jail.