Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen has died from complications associated with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.

"Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern," Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister said in a statement. "For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Allen announced two weeks ago his non-Hodgkins Lymphoma was back nine years after he was first treated for the disease. Allen wrote in a blog post that he had begun undergoing treatment and planned to fight it “aggressively.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

In 1975, Allen, who was employed at Honeywell, began working with his friend Bill Gates, who was a sophomore at Harvard, on what would become the basis for Microsoft.

The duo worked long hours to adapt the first personal computer language for the Altair, which was then licensed to Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems (MITS).

Allen took a job with MITS as director of software development, and Gates soon followed him to form an informal partnership called Micro-Soft.

Microsoft would go on to become a tech giant in software, services, and internet technologies, revolutionizing the world of computing and bringing it to the masses.

Allen also had a hold on sports in the Pacific Northwest, taking ownership of the Seattle Seahawks in 1997. He also owned the Portland Trailblazers and held a minority ownership in the Seattle Sounders FC.

Additionally known for his work in the community, Allen’s philanthropic contributions exceed $2 billion, according to his website.

