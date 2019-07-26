The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a mother and son who voluntarily left their home in Charlotte, Tennessee about two weeks ago, but their family cannot reach them.

According to investigators, Casey L. Reynolds and her son Evan left in their 2001 yellow Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Tennessee tag 7P70K3.

Dickson County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said they think they are with with Justin Jack Filyaw, 36. Police said Filyaw is from South Carolina but has been recently living in the Nashville area.

Reynolds' family has not been able to make contact with her and is very concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information about Reynolds, her son, Filyaw or the vehicle is urged to call Dickson County Sheriff's Office immediately at 615-789-4130 or 615-446-8041.