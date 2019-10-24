FRANKFORT, Ky. — An agreement has been reached between the United States Department of Labor, Blackjewel, LLC, and Blackjewel Marketing and Sales Holdings to pay back due wages to miners in Eastern Kentucky.

Consent orders were filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the U. S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia guaranteeing Blackjewel, LLC miners who are owed backpay from the company will now be paid.

The money will be paid out to 658 of Kentucky’s Blackjewel miners from the Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines.

In early July, the Labor Cabinet Division of Wages and Hours opened an investigation into Blackjewel’s reported failure to pay employees for time worked.

Following this announced agreement, the Labor Cabinet will continue to represent the interests of the miners in ongoing court proceedings and will continue to pursue aggressive legal action against Blackjewel for its failure to secure a performance bond.