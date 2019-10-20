KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was a minor apartment fire at the 9000 block of Woodpark Lane in West Knoxville at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Jeff Begwell, a spokesperson with Rural Metro.

Bagwell said when crews arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming from the chimney of one of the apartment buildings. After firefighters used less than 750 gallons of water to put out the fire, they discovered that the chimney flue was not connected to the fire place while a fire was burning in it.

Woodpark Apartment Fire

According to Bagwell, there were no injuries, and the exact cause of the is under investigation.

Bagwell also wanted to use this as a reminder to have your chimney cleaned and inspected annually before you start burning in it. He said Rural Metro also encourages changing your smoke detector batteries before fire season starts.

