WALLAND, Tenn. — The 'Missing Link' of the Foothills Parkway will be closed between Walland and Wears Valley until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, for rescue training, a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

The full closure is necessary, the release explained, to ensure the safety of training participants, who will be doing rope rescue activities from the road and bridges.

As a part of the training, search and rescue staff from the park and other agencies will get familiar with the terrain on the parkway, as well as practice high-angle rope rescues, according to the release.

Multiple local agencies who work with park rangers to respond to rescues across the park will participate in the training.

"We appreciate this opportunity to train with search and rescue personnel from our partner agencies," Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. "By sharing resources, technology, and training, we are better able to respond to emergency situations across the region."

