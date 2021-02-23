Missing Tazewell man found dead

A Tazewell man who was reported missing last week has been found dead, investigators said Monday.

TBI is working alongside Claiborne County officials to investigate circumstances leading to the death Aaron Jeremiah Massengill, whose body was found late Monday afternoon.

A resident found Massengill's body along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Massengill was reported missing on Tuesday February 16. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available.