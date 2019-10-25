LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks.

Hicks is a 14-year-old girl from Louisa County, Virginia. She was last seen at her home at 3472 Crewsville Road in Bumpass, Virginia on Monday, October 21 at 1:00 a.m.

She is described as a white girl standing 4'11" tall, weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, is believed to be with Bruce William Lynch and in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police

She is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr. He is described as a white man standing at 5'10" tall, weighing about 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. is believed to be with abducted teen Isabel Shae Hicks.

Police believe Lynch abducted Hicks from her home. Lynch might also have a gun.

According to Virginia's AMBER alert website, Lynch recently had suicidal thoughts.

They might be traveling in a blue or silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate VEM9071, but he might have switched the tags to Virginia plate UXW3614 or 249-9UT.

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. might have abducted Isabel Hicks from Louisa County. He could be driving a blue or silver 2003 Toyota Matrix.

He might be taking Hicks out of state and staying at camping areas.