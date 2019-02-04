MADISON, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 19-month-old from Madison, Indiana.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Kayden Matthew Fresh, who was last seen on Monday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. Kayden is a white male, 2'8", and weighs approximately 29 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue-grey shorts.

Kayden may be with 28-year-old Jaxx Damian Falconberry. He is a white male, 5'7", weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala 4-door with Indiana license plate ALV239.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

Kayden is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention. If you have any information, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 812-265-2648 or call 911.