HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a missing 1-year-old child who was last seen inside a stolen car has been found safe in Davidson County.

Police say the little boy was unharmed alng with the Gold Acura TL that was taken from a parking lot at 1100 S Main St. in High Point, Sunday night.

While police were searching for Legend Masir Goodwine, an Amber Alert was issued.

Originally police said the suspect was a black male but after reviewing surveillance video, new information was released and detectives say they are looking for a white male, around 20-30 years old.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, 165 pounds and having dark brown hair.

At this High Point police say the little boy and stolen car have been located, but the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information on who this man is, call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.