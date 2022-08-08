Golden Alert issued for missing 71-year-old woman in Knox Co., Kentucky

If you have any information, contact Knox Co 911 or Knox County Sheriff's Department at 606-546-3181 during normal business hours.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has issued a Golden Alert for a 71-year-old woman last seen on August 5.

Deputies said that Elaine Fro Amburgey of Flat Lick, Kentucky, is described to have gray hair and hazel eyes and is 5' in height, and weighs 190lbs.

Elaine may have been wearing a jean skirt and white top when she was last seen on August 5 around 5:30 p.m. in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra with tag number: 640-3GC, deputies said.

Deputies said she may be traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, or the Michigan area.

According to a Facebook post made by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, a family member said that Elaine has dementia and is bi-polar, and also takes numerous medications. The added that this is out of character for her because she is not able to drive and rarely leaves her home. They are very concerned for her well-being.