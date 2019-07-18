HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 56-year-old man from Mississippi was recovered from the Tennessee River around 10 a.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

Officers with TWRA have said they started an investigation into the boating accident that occurred below Pickwick Dam Wednesday and took the life of Jeffery Dilworth, 56 from Rienzi, Mississippi.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dilworth was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum jon boat below Pickwick Dam when his boat was swamped by water, TWRA said.

Hardin County Fire Department assisted TWRA in the search operations.