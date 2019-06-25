WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Mitsubishi Motors, Governor Bill Lee, and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday that Mitsubishi is planning to move its U.S. headquarters to Franklin from Cypress, California.

Mitsubishi Motors will invest $18.25 million to move U.S. headquarters to Williamson County. The move is expected to strengthen the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and bring around 200 jobs to Franklin, a release from the state said.

"Since 1988, Mitsubishi Motors North America has been rooted in California," the release said. "All departments will be relocating, including sales, marketing, IT, human resources, communications, parts and services, product planning, dealer operations, finance and legal."

Mitsubishi Motors will transfer operations to a temporary office in Franklin at first and is working with commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle to identify permanent offices.

According to Mitsubishi, the move is part of an ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touch-point in a customer’s relationship.

“The reputation of Tennessee’s business climate and skilled workforce has attracted countless world-class businesses to our state. Over the years, Tennessee has become the epicenter of the Southeast’s thriving automotive sector, and I’m proud Mitsubishi Motors will call Franklin its U.S. home and bring 200 high-quality jobs to Middle Tennessee," said Gov. Bill Lee.

The decision to relocate to Franklin was made because it will bring Mitsubishi Motors closer to its sister company, Nissan, which has its North American headquarters in Williamson County.

“While traveling in Japan last week, Governor Lee and I met with Mitsubishi’s global executives to convince them why Tennessee is the ideal place for the company to conduct business," Rolfe said.

RELATED: Gov. Bill Lee says he’s traveling to Asia to bring back more jobs

Relocation will begin in August and be completed by the end of the year.

"As we drive toward the future, this is the perfect time for us to move to a new home. While we say farewell to the Golden State with a heavy heart, we’re excited to say hello to Music City,” said Fred Diaz, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America.