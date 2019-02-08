MINNEAPOLIS — The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is out of intensive care.

A post on the Go Fund Me page for Landen says he has been moved to an in-patient physical rehab program at another hospital.

Landen had been in a serious condition at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis since April.

Landen was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Read the latest update from the family:

"The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.

There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You"

Back in June, an update from Landen's family described how he needed had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen.

