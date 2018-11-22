MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville mom is thankful a deer ran into her instead of a child at a 5K on Thanksgiving morning.

Anne Mautner was handing out water at the Turkey Trot on S. Academy St. when a deer tried to jump over her -- and kicked her in the head.

A witness told officials the kick was so powerful, Mautner spun around and went head first into the road.

Mautner has a laceration on her head. She shared her story with NBC Charlotte's Evan West. He'll have new details at 11 p.m.

