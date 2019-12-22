CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On Saturday more than 1,200 people came together at Saint Anne’s Belfield School to celebrate the life of Tessa Majors.

Majors, 18, was a Charlottesville native who graduated from the school before attending Barnard College in New York.

She was stabbed and killed while walking in a New York City park on Dec. 11.

On Saturday, Majors’ family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

RELATED: Memorial held to remember college student stabbed to death in New York City

RELATED: Suspect arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman, Johnny Majors' great-niece

RELATED: Johnny Majors' great-niece fatally stabbed in New York