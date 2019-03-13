MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Despite living in East Tennessee and being eight years old, a group of second graders at All Saints Episcopal School in Morristown are Iditarod experts.

The students in Ms. Bowery's class have been studying the Iditarod since it started at the beginning of March.

"The best thing is that they become so excited about learning," Cathy Bowery, 2nd-grade teacher, said.

Each student draws a musher's name out of a hat and it's their job to give updates to the class each day on how the musher is doing.

10News Reporter Katie Inman takes us on their journey in the video on this story.

