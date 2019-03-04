MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown man was arrested Monday following a traffic stop where officers found him in possession of drugs and a firearm, according to police.

John Randell Massey, 45, faces charges including possession for sale/sale and delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a weapon and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Morristown Police Department Narcotics Detectives Pete Shockley and Jason Young stopped the vehicle Massey was driving and, according to the report, as Shockley approached the vehicle he said he saw Massey moving something in the passenger side area.

"Upon exiting the vehicle, Massey was searched and was found to have a .380 bullet in his pocket. Detectives asked him where the gun was, and Massey cooperated stating it was in the passenger floorboard," a police department release said.

According to officers, Massey cooperated and also told detectives where drugs were in the vehicle.

"In a tin next to the door, detectives found a bag containing 3.7 grams of Methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a straw. He was also in possession of two full Suboxone strips," the release said.

Since Massey is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Morristown Police said its Project Safe Neighborhoods Officer, Corporal Devin Cribley, is reviewing the case for potential federal prosecution.