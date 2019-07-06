MORRISTOWN, Tenn — Morristown and Newport utility companies have been experiencing internet interruptions over the past few weeks due to attempted attacks on the network.

The utility companies share internet fiber.

Security experts were able to isolate the cause, according to Morristown Utility Systems. Experts made adjustments to prevent the network from being overwhelmed again and this process stabilized and allowed traffic to flow throughout the network.

"The attacks were ongoing and when they occurred, clearing malicious activity would allow normal traffic to flow again for a period of time," a release from Morristown Utility Systems said. "Our engineering team continues to work alongside our support services and security experts to analyze traffic and mitigate malicious intrusions. We are committed to maintaining equipment that will actively protect the integrity of our network."

The report said FiberNET’s Internet issues over the past week were caused by a sophisticated, distributed, denial of service attack that primarily originated from multiple points outside of the country.

Newport Utilities said that denial of service attacks are happening to small town utilities all the time. The company said no one’s data is at risk, but it’s a huge inconvenience and can take hours to days to figure out and fix.

According to Sharon Kyser with Newport Utilities, crews are adding new backup pipes, as a safety net for broadband. They already have one in place and are considering adding another one.

Customers lost internet intermittently for about four to five hours at a time over the course of a few days, according to Kyser. She said in other places, it could take days to get the internet back on.

Attacks are more frequent and larger than they used to be, according to Kyser, and they're hitting bigger cities and becoming harder to stop once they start.

"Based on the cyber environment of today, it was determined to not make public the details of the outage to prevent opening our network up to more potential attacks," Morristown Utilities said. "Our sources have notified us that this is not only a local matter but that network attacks nationally increased 84% in the last month."

The company said network protection will remain a top priority in an ever-changing environment of cybersecurity.