WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Lions Volunteer Blind Industries has received a contract worth more than $11 million to create helmet covers for the U.S. Army, a news release from Congressman Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) said.

The non-profit has operations in Morristown and Johnson City and helps the blind and visually-impaired community "gain independence through employment and rehabilitation," the non-profit's Facebook page says.

All of its products are made by visually-impaired people, according to the page, including mattresses, box springs, mattress pads, military apparel, military helmet covers, industrial strength paper towels, tote bags and safety tiles.

The Army contract will be for 300,000 Integrated Head Protection System Helmet Covers. Lions VBI will have three years to make the covers and will receive $11,307,000 as compensation.

"This Army contract will ensure many disabled East Tennesseans will continue to have rewarding employment opportunities," Roe said in the release. "I am very pleased to see this investment go to an organization in the First District that helps improve the livelihood of their employees and their families.”