MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police Department investigators have asked for help finding a missing 26-year-old man.

Nicholas Ryan Williams' family has not been able to locate him and is concerned for his well-being, according to a release from Morristown Police.

Investigators said he was last seen on June 7 at 4 p.m. leaving from his residence on Rosedale Avenue on foot.

Nicholas is a white male, 6’0” tall with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

"Nicholas is not wanted for a crime; police and his family just want to confirm that he is safe," Morristown Police said in a release.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

Detective Jackie Hickey may also be reached between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 423-585-4677 or by email jhickey@mymorristown.com.