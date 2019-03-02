MORRISTOWN, Tennessee — Morristown Police are asking for help identifying the suspect they say hit someone outside an Olive Garden on Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing East Morris Boulevard near Terrace Lane when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to a press release.

The Chevrolet truck will have damage on the left side mirror. Investigators believe the truck is a 1999-2002 model.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center.

Anyone having any information about this crash is urged to contact police.

Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or you may call our dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.