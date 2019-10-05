MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran from a restaurant in West Morristown Monday has not been seen since.

Morristown Police investigators have asked for the public’s help locating Hadasah Ratliff. Police said she was with her mother when she left.

She's described as a white female, 5’ 2”, and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a black Elvis Pressley t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

"Police and family have been unable to locate Hadasah and are concerned for her safety," a Morristown Police Department release said.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately either through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Jackie Hickey at 423-585-4677, email: jhickey@mymorristown.com.