HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morristown Hamblen West High School teacher accused of having inappropriate conversations with students has resigned effective immediately citing personal health reasons, according to Hamblen County Schools.

The teacher in question, Bradley Bays, voluntarily resigned Friday, superintendent Jeff Perry said in a statement to 10News.

"Mr. Bays has cited personal health reasons for this resignation. Mr. Bays indicated to central office staff that he needed to tender his resignation to address personal and health-related issues which would inhibit him from being an effective classroom teacher at this time," the statement said.

According to the district, the central office investigation determined that Bays had no sexual or physical contact with any minor.

"At this point in the investigation and to our knowledge, there was no individual who even alleged that Mr. Bays had initiated physical or sexual contact with a minor," Dr. Perry said. "It is our understanding that local law enforcement uncovered no evidence of criminal activity at this time. This investigation was independent of the school investigation."

The school superintendent wanted to emphasize the investigation of local law enforcement, and the Hamblen County Central Office staff, did not discover any violation of state statutes. There was nothing within the various reports or presented evidence which would be considered a chargeable offense, according to Dr. Perry.

"However, it was determined that Mr. Bays used extremely poor judgment and had sent a number of inappropriate and questionable electronic messages to former students who had graduated and who were adults. Educators hold an office of public trust, and we are held to higher standards than are required by state law."

Bays stated to the central office staff that his health-related issues may have clouded and impacted his judgment, the statement from Dr. Perry said.

"During these times, he sent electronic messages to former students which were unprofessional and ill-advised. He has expressed sorrow for these actions and is remorseful for any suffering he may have caused to any individual. He has indicated to central office staff that he is currently seeking treatment for those health-related issues."

According to the statement, Bays is to have no physical or electronic contact with current students and cannot be on school grounds. Central office staff notified Bays that the superintendent must present this matter to the Tennessee Department of Education licensure review committee per state law.

Bays taught in Hamblen County for 18 years at Morristown Hamblen West High School, according to the school superintendent. He taught personal finance and economics courses.

"He helped to create a robust Advanced Placement program during his tenure at West," Dr. Perry said.

