MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of a Madisonville teenager who said she ran away with a Wisconsin man to escape sexual abuse has pleaded guilty.

The Monroe County Criminal Court Clerk's Office said that Christina Pruitt pleaded guilty Monday morning to tampering with evidence.

Her sentencing is set for Oct. 28, 2019. Her 14-year-old daughter said her adoptive father raped her.

She ran away in January and officials later found her in Wisconsin.

Her adoptive father, Randall Pruitt, faces several charges including rape of a child. He is also due in court in October.

