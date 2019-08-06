KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — So far this year more Americans were shot to death than died on D-Day, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Historians believe 4,414 Americans and Allies died on June 6, 1944.

As of Friday, the number of those shot to death in the U.S. has far surpassed that.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and one Knoxville mother is making it her mission to help put an end to it.

"Chris was real smart, he loved jeopardy, and Dee was a giver," Terry Walker Smith.

RELATED: While police hunt for Zaevion suspect, victims say justice is hard to find

Walker Smith lost two sons to violence. In 2007 her son, Djuansay, was stabbed, and two years later his brother, Christopher, was shot.

"Because it's hard when you wake up and two of my four sons are dead," Walker Smith said. "How do you get up to get dressed? How do you get up to go to work when you don't want to go to work?"

Now she's focusing her energy on Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an activist group that works to stop violence and provide support to victims and families.

Everytown for Gun Safety says about 100 people die of gun violence every day.

Walker Smith says that's unacceptable.

"You feel like it's senseless, it didn't have to be this way, and it's because somebody made a choice," Walker Smith said.

She thinks about her sons every day.

"Really through the grace of God, Moms Demand Action, and the mothers that support me, my faith in God, is how made it through. Because sometimes I ask myself, how did I make it through," Walker Smith said.

And she thinks of what she can do to help save others.

"You don't have to be that one who has lost someone to gun violence, which you don't want to be one," Walker Smith said. "So what can I do, how can I be on that prevention side, how can I support you through the bad times, how can I support you on birthdays, on Christmas, how can you I support you, support me through Mother's Day?"

On Saturday, June 8, the Moms Demand Action will hold a ceremony at 12 p.m. at the West Hills Park Gazebo at 410 N. Winston Road in Knoxville.