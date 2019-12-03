KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday after Knoxville Police said it collided with a Waste Connections truck on Middlebrook Pike.

The crash happened at the intersection with Henson Road.

According to KPD, a preliminary investigation found the garbage truck was crossing Middlebrook Pike from Henson Road when the motorcycle, which was traveling west on Middlebrook, hit the rear tires of the truck.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.

Several witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic just prior to the crash. At this time, speed and reckless driving are considered to be contributing factors in this crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the fatal victim will be released once notification to next-of-kin has been completed, KPD said.