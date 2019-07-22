DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Two groups of kids were found on the rooves of two different buildings at Mountain View Youth Development Center in Dandridge on Sunday night, police said.

Investigators believe the kids went through a maintenance hatch in one of their rooms and climbed up to the roof. By the time police got to the scene around 10:30 p.m., everything was under control and handed back over to the facility.

One kid treated for a cut on his hand at the scene, according to Dandridge Police.

Police said they’re now talking to the kids to see how this happened and what they can do in the future to prevent it from happening again.