KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black, brown, or red?

It seems Tennesseans fall in line with Texas, most of New England, and a few states above them on the map in their preference for mulch, according to Lowe's.

"Last year’s spring data shows most of the U.S. prefers brown mulch, a handful of the east coast states like black, and some of the southern states (and North Dakota) lean toward red," Lowe's said.

That data shows Tennessee prefers black mulch.

Lowe's also took a look at their top spring products by state in 2018.

"Mulch and patio stones reign supreme for the majority of the country with annuals holding their ground in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Hawaii and – surprise – Alaska. Wyoming was the only standout with 6-Pack Special Value plants being the most purchased product in that state," Lowe's said.

Lowe's Mulch Madness

LOWE'S