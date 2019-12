KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash at Mile 383 has backed up traffic on I-40 east in Knoxville on Friday night.

The backup starts near Waffle House on Papermill and continues for another six miles down I-40 going eastbound. The right lanes going eastbound are blocked.

The crash was reported around 6:21 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities expect roads to be clear by 8:21 p.m.

Westbound traffic is affected with no delays.