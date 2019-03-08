EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Times is reporting a shooting at the Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall area. The shooting has left multiple people dead, El Paso police said Saturday.

An El Paso police officer said he had been told 18 adults and four children were killed in the attack, although the number was not confirmed.

An El Paso police spokesman said the shooting has ended, and Mayor Dee Margo said three suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say there were reports of multiple shooters in the attack.

A spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso said the hospital has received victims from the shooting but did not have a number.

Extra security is at UMC, where worried relatives have begun arriving.

A worker at a hospital near the mall who was not working Saturday said he called in to see if help was needed and was told 30 victims had been taken to the hospital.

A police spokesman said the shooting is still active and said no one will be allowed into the area. Police are conducting a large-scale search of the area for the suspects.

