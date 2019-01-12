NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four teens escaped the Metro Nashville Juvenile Detention Center late Saturday night, including two murder suspects. Metro Nashville Police are searching for the escaped teens.

Police say accused murderers Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, who ran out of the Juvenile Detention Center downtown at approximately 9:44 p.m. Saturday.

Also escaping were Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, both have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their arrest histories.

Police say all four suspects should be considered dangerous. They were last seen running on S. 2nd Street toward Jefferson Street.

According to police, at least 35 minutes passed before the department was notified of the escape. The four teens were on a work detail when their night staff supervisor left them to address a fight inside the facility. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.

Wright is accused in the February 7th murder of Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street. Marsh is accused in the April 8th murder of Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive. Caruthers has been transferred to adult court on an August 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested November 21st on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Anyone seeing them is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.